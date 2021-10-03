Farm Credit names Craun to new dairy specialist position

Farm Credit of the Virginias has announced longtime employee and Regional Sales and Lending Manager Patti Craun would assume a newly established dairy specialist role.

In her new position, Craun will work directly with Farm Credit dairy producers as they navigate the ongoing industry downturn.

The position was established to deliver on Farm Credit’s mission to provide support for agriculture through good times and bad. The dairy industry continues to face challenges as a result of market volatility and other limiting factors. Craun’s 30-year tenure at Farm Credit of the Virginias, coupled with her vast and applied experience in the dairy industry, positions her to lend specialized consultation to dairy farmers, and serve as an asset and trusted partner.

Regarding her new role, Craun said, “I’m excited to work directly with dairy producers again. I look forward to serving as a resource to dairymen throughout our footprint as they work through what continues to be a challenging dairy economy.”

“Farm Credit has a commitment to the dairy industry that is more than 100 years old. As we considered how best to help our dairy producers, we realized that having an industry expert work one-on-one with producers as a trusted advisor would make a real difference in their operations,” said Farm Credit of the Virginias CEO Brad Cornelius.

Cornelius continued, “Patti was raised on a dairy farm and has tremendous passion for the industry. That passion, combined with her 30 years of lending experience, made her the ideal choice to serve as our dairy specialist.”

Sidney Rabon will assume the role of regional sales and lending manager. Rabon brings nearly 30 years of working knowledge and experience in the banking industry to his new role and the Shenandoah Valley. Over the course of his career, Rabon has found success working alongside agricultural constituents, including row-crop farmers, poultry and swine growers, timbermen and lumberyards, as wells as equipment dealers, providing him the expertise to serve Shenandoah Valley customer-owners well. Rabon is in the process of relocating to the Harrisonburg area.

Regarding his new role, Rabon said, “I have greatly enjoyed working alongside our sales and support staff in the greater Roanoke area over the past few years. During my time there, we made great strides in business development and most importantly, better serving our customer-owners. I look forward to doing the same with the outstanding staff in the Harrisonburg, Verona and Lexington branch offices. I am also eager to meet our customers and see their operations.”

Additionally, longtime Farm Credit of the Virginias employee and Weyers Cave native, Adam Shiflett, transitioned into a newly established business development officer role. In his new position, Shiflett will drive business development in the valley by monitoring industry trends, implementing sales strategies and advising local public relations.