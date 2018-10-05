Fall color forecast looks promising in the Blue Ridge, according to Virginia Tech’s John Seiler

All signs are pointing to a vibrant season of autumn color this year, thanks to plenty of summer and early fall rain, according to Virginia Tech tree physiology expert John Seiler.

“I don’t see any reason to not be optimistic,” said Seiler, who specializes in environmental stress effects on woody plant physiology, including water and pollutant stresses. “It looks like a really good fall, as all the soils have been recharged with good rainfall. Everything is well saturated, and even if we didn’t get another drop of rain during October, the trees are in a really healthy position.”

“If it stays wet and gloomy, that could potentially dampen the red coloration because the reds need some nice clear days of sunshine to develop. But I think it’s going to be good,” Seiler said. “People should be looking at their calendars and pick a good Saturday or Sunday, either the third or fourth week in October, and plan your trip accordingly.”

