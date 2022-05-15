Exit 31 on I-66 in Fauquier County to close overnight beginning Sunday

Beginning Sunday at 6 p.m., westbound drivers who use exit 31 to access Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) and The Plains will need to use exit 28, U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) and head south to get to Route 245.

Crews need to perform soil stabilization work beneath the bridge in the westbound lanes. Expect right shoulder and right lane closures from 6 p.m. Sunday, to 5 a.m. Monday. The schedule for Monday and Tuesday is 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Message boards are in place. Stay alert, and watch for crews in the area.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the Culpeper District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

