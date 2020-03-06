Everything you need to know about Social Security Disability Insurance

Published Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, 10:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Social Security Disability Income (SSDI) is a fantastic safety net for those who require it and qualify, but as is the case when dealing with any immense federal bureaucracy, there’s often a substantial amount of red tape to deal with before you can receive benefits. Fortunately, there are a number of highly skilled Social Security benefits attorneys who can champion your cause. But before you spend the time and resources researching SSDI lawyers in your area, you’ll probably want to know whether or not you can expect to qualify. This article can help you with some of the basics of SSDI.

Qualifying for SSDI

Income Threshold

In order to qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance, you have to pass a multi-part “test” based on the nature of your disability and the amount and type of income you receive from other sources. You are able to work in various capacities as long as they qualify under the rules of your state and do not exceed the income threshold. Currently, in order to qualify for SSDI, you must earn less than $1170 per month. Most part-time jobs would still allow you to qualify for SSDI, and you can always contact your local Social Security office if you have any questions.

Disabilities that Qualify

The Social Security Administration lists and categorizes the types of injuries covered under SSDI. They include injuries, illnesses, and conditions that affect:

Musculoskeletal System

Special Senses and Speech

The Respiratory System

Cardiovascular System

Digestive System

Genitourinary Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Skin Disorders

Endocrine Disorders

Congenital Disorders that Affect Multiple Body Systems

Neurological Disorders

Mental Disorders

Cancer

Immune System Disorders

Other Criteria

In addition to monthly income and the nature of your condition or injury, there are other criteria that the Social Security Administration will look at when considering your approval. For instance, your condition must be severe enough to affect your ability to work. It’s not sufficient to merely have a disability or disorder if you can still work a full-time job. Another consideration could be if you are able to work some other type of work. You may not be able to work your previous job, but there could be another type of full-time employment that wouldn’t exacerbate your condition.

Social Security Disability Insurance vs. Social Security Insurance

While the names are similar, SSDI and SSI are two separate programs and it’s important to know the difference. Social Security Insurance is awarded to U.S. workers over the age of 65. You may, however, qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance before the age of 65 if you become disabled and are unable to work.

What You Should do If SSDI Benefits are Denied

The Social Security Administration heavily scrutinizes SSDI applications. Even if you feel like you should qualify for benefits, there is no guarantee that your application will be approved. If your SSDI application is denied, you should contact a qualified Social Security Disability Insurance lawyer who practices in your area.

You can continue your research into SSDI claims at this website: visit pisegna-zimmerman.com.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”