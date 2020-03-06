Everything you need to know about Social Security Disability Insurance
Social Security Disability Income (SSDI) is a fantastic safety net for those who require it and qualify, but as is the case when dealing with any immense federal bureaucracy, there’s often a substantial amount of red tape to deal with before you can receive benefits. Fortunately, there are a number of highly skilled Social Security benefits attorneys who can champion your cause. But before you spend the time and resources researching SSDI lawyers in your area, you’ll probably want to know whether or not you can expect to qualify. This article can help you with some of the basics of SSDI.
Qualifying for SSDI
Income Threshold
In order to qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance, you have to pass a multi-part “test” based on the nature of your disability and the amount and type of income you receive from other sources. You are able to work in various capacities as long as they qualify under the rules of your state and do not exceed the income threshold. Currently, in order to qualify for SSDI, you must earn less than $1170 per month. Most part-time jobs would still allow you to qualify for SSDI, and you can always contact your local Social Security office if you have any questions.
Disabilities that Qualify
The Social Security Administration lists and categorizes the types of injuries covered under SSDI. They include injuries, illnesses, and conditions that affect:
- Musculoskeletal System
- Special Senses and Speech
- The Respiratory System
- Cardiovascular System
- Digestive System
- Genitourinary Disorders
- Hematological Disorders
- Skin Disorders
- Endocrine Disorders
- Congenital Disorders that Affect Multiple Body Systems
- Neurological Disorders
- Mental Disorders
- Cancer
- Immune System Disorders
Other Criteria
In addition to monthly income and the nature of your condition or injury, there are other criteria that the Social Security Administration will look at when considering your approval. For instance, your condition must be severe enough to affect your ability to work. It’s not sufficient to merely have a disability or disorder if you can still work a full-time job. Another consideration could be if you are able to work some other type of work. You may not be able to work your previous job, but there could be another type of full-time employment that wouldn’t exacerbate your condition.
Social Security Disability Insurance vs. Social Security Insurance
While the names are similar, SSDI and SSI are two separate programs and it’s important to know the difference. Social Security Insurance is awarded to U.S. workers over the age of 65. You may, however, qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance before the age of 65 if you become disabled and are unable to work.
What You Should do If SSDI Benefits are Denied
The Social Security Administration heavily scrutinizes SSDI applications. Even if you feel like you should qualify for benefits, there is no guarantee that your application will be approved. If your SSDI application is denied, you should contact a qualified Social Security Disability Insurance lawyer who practices in your area.
You can continue your research into SSDI claims at this website: visit pisegna-zimmerman.com.
