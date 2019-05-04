Enhancements at April 16 Memorial among proposed improvements to boost campus accessibility

The planning process for the accessibility projects is driven by a collaborative effort among the Division of Operations, Facilities, and the Office for Equity and Accessibility, and supported by a $400,000 university financial commitment toward implementation of accessibility improvements across campus.

Along with ongoing feedback and engagement from the campus community, project prioritization continues to be informed by national accessibility compliance standards and the most recent accessibility report associated with the Campus Master Plan.

Later this spring, accessibility improvements at the April 16 Memorial will be the first of the planned projects to be implemented. Proposed enhancements will include:

Accessible entry points: Widening of pathways and implementation of continuous sloping pathways, creating new accessible entry points into the memorial garden upper area.

Accessible seating: Installation of new accessible bench seating around the memorial.

Accessible parking: Relocation of ADA parking spaces in closer proximity to the memorial.

Curb cuts: Installation of accompanying curb cuts for new ADA parking spaces.

Forthcoming accessibility enhancement projects will strive to reduce navigation barriers across campus in a range of targeted academic, student life, and exterior spaces.

“The proposed accessibility improvement projects and the collaboration driving them are a clear reflection of the university’s ongoing dedication to improve access for all those who study, work, and visit campus,” said Sherwood Wilson, vice president for operations.

“Virginia Tech is committed to providing accessibility for all campus members. While we continue to make strides in ensuring the campus landscape and living and learning spaces are accessible and inclusive, sustained dialogue and cooperation among students, administrators, faculty, and staff will be vital in our ongoing efforts,” said Pamela Vickers, director of ADA and accessibility services in the Office for Equity and Accessibility.