EMU’s Hartzler, Hedgepeth named NFHCA Scholars of Distinction
EMU field hockey had two women named to the 2019 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction.
Junior Lauren Hartzler (Manheim, Pa./Manheim Central) and sophomore Skylar Hedgepeth (Smithfield, Va./Smithfield) were both recognized as honorees.
The Division III Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
They are among 321 field hockey athletes that were recognized this year.
Both women played a key role on the field as well as in the classroom. Hedgepeth led the team with 23 points on the season as she scored ten goals with three assists. Hartzler was second on the team in points with 19 in a more balanced attack of six goals and seven assists.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.