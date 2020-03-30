EMU’s Hartzler, Hedgepeth named NFHCA Scholars of Distinction

EMU field hockey had two women named to the 2019 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction.

Junior Lauren Hartzler (Manheim, Pa./Manheim Central) and sophomore Skylar Hedgepeth (Smithfield, Va./Smithfield) were both recognized as honorees.

The Division III Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

They are among 321 field hockey athletes that were recognized this year.

Both women played a key role on the field as well as in the classroom. Hedgepeth led the team with 23 points on the season as she scored ten goals with three assists. Hartzler was second on the team in points with 19 in a more balanced attack of six goals and seven assists.

