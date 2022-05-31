Employers required to e-file VEC unemployment insurance claim info

Employers across the Commonwealth are now required to register with the Virginia Employment Commission and file documents associated with unemployment claims through electronic means.

More than 170,000 employers who are currently enrolled in the State Information Data Exchange System or using VEC’s Employer Self-Service portal already meet this requirement. Employers who are not currently enrolled need to register through the Employer Self-Service portal.

“One of the challenges we have seen in addressing the unemployment insurance benefit claims backlog is the tremendous amount of time lost during the fact-finding process that relies on non-electronic means delaying the processing of the claim,” said Commissioner Carrie Roth. “The more accuracy we can have at the beginning of the claim process will improve the outcomes for individuals seeking unemployment benefits they have earned.”

“With employers communicating with the VEC in real time, this will not only increase the speed and efficiency of processing unemployment insurance claims, but also lessen appeals associated with unread notices and mailings,” continued Roth.

The VEC Employer Self-Service portal allows employers to view details of their account while allowing them to do the following:

Review and update claim information (including the Employer’s Report of Separation and Wage Information)

Report the Employers Short-Time Compensation Plan

Review and file appeals documents

View historical tax and wage report data.

Employers can “enroll” in Employer Self Service. Users select “VEC Only” and complete the enrollment process. Employers may apply for a waiver if the electronic filing requirement would create an undue burden.

