Emory & Henry College holds Blue & Gold Scholarship Day

Emory & Henry College hosts a scholarship day for prospective students on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Main Campus off I-81, exit 26 in Emory.

The Blue & Gold Scholarship Day is held from 9:45 a.m to 1:30 p.m., and is open to current high school seniors who have started or completed an application with the college, completed the specific program application and completed an RSVP for the event. While every student who is accepted to the college receives an academic merit scholarship, this event allows students to audition or interview to receive an additional award for being part of an Affinity or Performance group.

Tori Powers of Gate City, Va., E&H ’22, member of the women’s basketball team, Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society and Exercise Science major says, “I enjoy being a part of the Pre-Health Program because it allows me to connect with others that share the same interests as me on campus and in the community. The Pre-Health Club is a great resource for amazing opportunities. There are numerous opportunities to shadow and learn from healthcare professionals. The faculty are extremely helpful and they’re always willing to answer my questions. My goal when I graduate from Emory & Henry is to pursue a doctorate degree in physical therapy and then hopefully stay in the region and work as a physical therapist.”

The day begins with registration at the Woodrow W. McGlothlin Center for the Arts at 9:45 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. welcome and information session by Emory & Henry Admissions. The event runs through 1:30 p.m. and lunch is provided for the student and two guests. Visitors are invited to attend the women’s basketball game at the King Center starting at 2 p.m.

Following the welcome, students begin breakout sessions with their prospective department or program for interviews and auditions. Featured Performance and Affinity programs include Art, Civic Leader Scholars, Outdoor Adventure Team, men’s and women’s Rugby, STEM Cohort and Theatre. The Pre-Health Program also hosts interviews on an invite-only basis for the Healthcare Pre-Professional Scholarship. Students who wish to interview should apply and contact the Office of Admissions to request an invitation for a Pre-Health interview.

Emory & Henry is a national leader in providing the highest quality liberal arts education that combines tradition and innovation as it fulfills its historic commitment to transform lives and to create positive social change in the region, nation and world. For additional campus visit opportunities, visit www.ehc.edu/visit.

