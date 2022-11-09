Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
elliott virginia lost its top three wideouts ahead of unc game to injuries in mid week practice
Sports

Elliott: Virginia lost its top three wideouts ahead of UNC game to injuries in mid-week practice

Chris Graham
Published:
tony elliott
Photo: UVA Athletics

Last Wednesday’s practice cost Virginia its top three wideouts, according to head coach Tony Elliott, who revealed that bit of news while talking about how backups Sean Wilson and Demick Starling had to step up in the North Carolina game.

“Those guys didn’t find out until Thursday because, you know, we had the situations, injuries in practice on Wednesday, and weren’t sure until Thursday or Friday if the other guys would be able to play,” Elliott said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Maybe dial back the hitting in practice a little bit going forward, eh, Coach?

Wilson had five catches on eight targets for 61 yards in the 31-28 UVA loss. Starling had one catch, a 40-yarder, on six targets.

Heading into the Week 10 game, Starling had two catches on three targets for 35 yards in the Week 6 loss to Louisville, single targets with no catches in the losses at Illinois and Duke and the win at Georgia Tech, and had logged a total of 58 snaps on the season.

Wilson had logged a total 25 snaps at wideout in Weeks 1-9, with two targets (one each at Georgia Tech and the home loss to Miami) and no receptions.

“I think the biggest thing from Saturday was he knew that it was his opportunity,” Elliott said of Wilson. “I said this before in the challenge with any football player is if you’re in a backup role that you continue to prepare as if you’re a starter, and it shouldn’t be any different. But unfortunately, at times the starter, when you feel that responsibility, there’s a different sense of urgency.

“What I think what you saw was him having an opportunity, being excited by his opportunity, and then going out and performing and knowing that the team was counting on him, and really, really proud of him, proud of Demick, for stepping up,” Elliott said.

The unit’s top three pass-catchers – Keytaon Thompson (53 catches, 77 targets, 579 yards), Dontayvion Wicks (30 catches, 72 targets, 430 yards) and Lavel Davis Jr. (16 catches, 40 targets, 371 yards) – are all “day to day,” Elliott said.

“Lavel, because of his situation, wasn’t with us on Saturday, but he’s back. I just saw him as I was coming across the street. Got a big smile on his face,” said Elliott, who later said Davis had been in concussion protocol from his mid-week practice injury.

“You want to make sure you do what’s best for them, make sure they’re fully healthy,” Elliott said. “But KT is probably the closest, you know, right now. With Tay being the longest because of the bone bruise. And Lavel’s going to be day to day.”

The injuries to the Big Three from the Wednesday practice would prove costly in the narrow loss on Saturday.

Brennan Armstrong, throwing to the makeshift wideout corps, was 17-of-35 passing for 232 yards, an INT and a 98.5 passer rating against a North Carolina defense that ranks last in the ACC in passing defense (277.6 yards per game) and pass-defense efficiency (143.9).

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police emergency fire

Shenandoah County: Maryland motorcyclist dead in two-vehicle crash
Chris Graham
holiday blues
,

Holiday blues have you down? You are not alone if you struggle during the Christmas season
Crystal Graham

If the holidays are hard for you, you are not alone. For people who struggle with their mental health, the holidays can make things harder.

coinmarketcap

These cryptos will pump faster than CoinMarketCap’s Top 20 in 2022 with 20x gains incoming!
Bitcoin Billy

Coins that pump faster than the Coin market’s top 20 are interesting! isn’t it? Yes, some coins can actually go up to  20x gains in 2022. As a crypto enthusiast, you might be quite curious to know the name of...

Cronos CRO

Top 7 alternative to Cronos and why you need to invest in 2022
Bitcoin Billy
cryptocurrency

Why Whales are watching these 10 new cryptos are set to explode by 50x gain 2023
Bitcoin Billy
virginia

Democrats hold serve in two of Virginia’s three tightly contested U.S. House races
Chris Graham
police holster scene crime officer

Waynesboro: Police investigate message threatening violence at middle school
Chris Graham