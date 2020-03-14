Elaine Luria postpones March 19 Poquoson Town Hall
Congresswoman Elaine Luria is postponing Tuesday’s scheduled town hall in Poquoson.
This is a preventative measure out of caution for constituents amid concerns of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Logistical details of the town hall’s new date will be released to the press and public as they are confirmed.
“The health and safety of constituents is my number one priority,” Luria said. “Today, I am postponing my town hall in Poquoson as a proactive measure to limit potential community exposure to COVID-19. My team and I stand ready to assist Coastal Virginians during this time, and we encourage everyone to exercise caution and follow CDC and public health guidelines .”
For the latest developments of the COVID-19 epidemic in Virginia, please view the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
