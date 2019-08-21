Elaine Luria on Trump accusing American Jews of ‘disloyalty’

Published Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, 3:07 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Elaine LuriaCongresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) today issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s comments that American Jews who vote for Democrats “[show] either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

“When I was 17 years old, I entered the United States Naval Academy and proudly took the oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ After a 20-year career in the Navy, I repeated that oath when I had the honor of becoming a member of Congress,” Congresswoman Luria said. “As a proud Jewish American, I am dismayed that the President is attacking millions in the American Jewish community as unintelligent and disloyal. These are centuries-old tropes that create an anti-Semitic environment. There is no place for such dangerous rhetoric, and the President should be ashamed to slander proud Americans.”



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



 
augusta free press
 

Comments

%d bloggers like this: