Elaine Luria on Trump accusing American Jews of ‘disloyalty’

Published Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, 3:07 pm

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) today issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s comments that American Jews who vote for Democrats “[show] either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

“When I was 17 years old, I entered the United States Naval Academy and proudly took the oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ After a 20-year career in the Navy, I repeated that oath when I had the honor of becoming a member of Congress,” Congresswoman Luria said. “As a proud Jewish American, I am dismayed that the President is attacking millions in the American Jewish community as unintelligent and disloyal. These are centuries-old tropes that create an anti-Semitic environment. There is no place for such dangerous rhetoric, and the President should be ashamed to slander proud Americans.”

