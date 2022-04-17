Eastern Mennonite University announces 2022 Cords of Distinction honorees

Published Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022, 10:33 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Ten graduating seniors are the 2022 Cords of Distinction recipients. They will wear blue and gold cords signifying their achievement during the 2022 Commencement.

Faculty, staff and fellow students nominated the recipients, who were cited for their “significant and verifiable impact” on the university and on student life; for their contributions to developing the institution’s positive image; for substantial contributions to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County area and beyond; for their high academic and social standing; and their embodiment of EMU’s shared values of Christian discipleship, community, service and peacebuilding.

The cords are blue and gold. Blue represents strength of conviction that one person can help to create a better institution or community. Gold represents the love of spirit and yearning toward creating a better university environment or community.

The 2022 Cords of Distinction recipients are:

Rodrigo Barahona, majoring in environmental science and economics from Tegucigalpa, Honduras;

majoring in environmental science and economics from Tegucigalpa, Honduras; Asha Beck , with a major in digital media and communications major and a minor in Spanish from Linville, Virginia;

, with a major in digital media and communications major and a minor in Spanish from Linville, Virginia; Alcinda Brubaker , a marketing major from Keezletown, Virginia;

, a marketing major from Keezletown, Virginia; Tahj’ae Coleman , a psychology major from Willingboro, New Jersey;

, a psychology major from Willingboro, New Jersey; Elizabeth Eby , majoring in peacebuilding and development and Bible, religion and theology from Goshen, Indiana;

, majoring in peacebuilding and development and Bible, religion and theology from Goshen, Indiana; Skylar Hedgepeth , an elementary education major from Smithfield, Virginia;

, an elementary education major from Smithfield, Virginia; Hannah Leaman , a mathematics major with secondary education licensure and a minor in Honors from Bakersfield, California;

, a mathematics major with secondary education licensure and a minor in Honors from Bakersfield, California; Faith Manikam , a biology, pre-med major and chemistry minor from Hesston, Kansas;

, a biology, pre-med major and chemistry minor from Hesston, Kansas; Mishram Nyagwegwe , a recreation and sports management major from Norristown, Pennsylvania;

, a recreation and sports management major from Norristown, Pennsylvania; Allison Shelly, a political science major with minors in Honors, journalism, community organizing and development, and history from Collinsville, Mississippi.

Like this: Like Loading...