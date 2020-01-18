Drexel drops William & Mary: First Tribe CAA loss
Nathan Knight scored a game-high 28 points, but Drexel shot 61.5 percent in the second half to hand William & Mary its first CAA loss of the season, 84-57, on Saturday.
Knight scored 28 points on 11-of-22 shooting and came up one rebound shy of a double-double, while moving into fourth place on the Tribe’s career scoring list, passing John Lowenhaupt ’78.
Drexel (12-8, 5-2 CAA) scored nine of the game’s first 11 points and took a double-digit lead, 34-24, to the locker room thanks to 10 first-half points from Zach Walton, who scored 23 for the game on 8-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-7 from three.
Knight tallied the Tribe’s first 10 points of the second half as W&M (14-6, 6-1 CAA) closed the gap to 41-34, but Drexel answered with seven straight points to re-establish a double-digit cushion.
The Tribe closed to within nine on a Scott three-pointer with 9:23 remaining, but the Dragons hit nine straight shots and connected on 10 of their final 13 from the field in pulling away.
