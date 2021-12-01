Dr. Ryan Barber appointed assistant superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools

Dr. Ryan Barber has been appointed the assistant superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools, effective Dec. 1.

Barber fills the position vacated by Vermell Grant following her retirement. He has worked for Waynesboro Public Schools for the past six years as the executive director of student services. Before coming to Waynesboro, he had teaching and administrative experience with Prince George County Public Schools, Henrico County Public Schools, and Rockbridge County Public Schools.

Barber earned his doctorate from Virginia Tech in educational leadership and policy studies, his master of education from Virginia Commonwealth University, and his bachelor of science from Radford University

Barber was instrumental in the establishment of the STEP Learning Lab Program for post-high students, and Valley Academy, the school division’s alternative education program. He led the team that organized the “Back-to-School Bash” events and has managed the school division’s COVID-19 response.

“Dr. Barber possesses all the qualities and abilities that epitomize outstanding leadership in public education,” Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell said. “He is a consummate professional and his decades of experience have refined his interpersonal and leadership skills in working with students, staff, parents, and the community to achieve common goals. Dr. Barber exhibits a deep understanding of public education and the challenges faced by school divisions, coupled with a passion and ability to lead successful school division initiatives of which the community is proud and supportive.”

Barber has strong ties to Waynesboro Public Schools. His wife, Meredith, a Waynesboro High School graduate, teaches history at Waynesboro High School; his daughter, Madeline, is a first-year student at the University of Virginia and a Waynesboro High School graduate; and his son, Colin, is a freshman at Waynesboro High School.

