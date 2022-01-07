Dr. Amy Tillerson-Brown named dean of Mary Baldwin College for Women

Dr. Amy Tillerson-Brown is the new dean of the Mary Baldwin College for Women.

The College for Women offers participating students unique opportunities for experiential learning, mentorship, leadership development, community building, volunteer service, and a women-only residence hall.

The women-centered program lies within the larger co-educational university.

As dean, Tillerson-Brown, a professor of history, will provide strategic vision and operational leadership to encourage innovation in program design and ensure the College for Women’s continued growth.

“Dr. Tillerson-Brown brings a wealth of experience and dedication to forging women-centered excellence to her new role as dean,” Mary Baldwin University President Pamela Fox said. “I’m thrilled that she will hold this important leadership position at the university and guide the next chapter of our beloved Mary Baldwin College for Women.”

Since arriving at Mary Baldwin in 2004, Tillerson-Brown has forged a distinguished career in a variety of academic leadership roles, including as professor of history; history department chair; and director of both the African American studies program and public history program. She is also a founding member and current co-lead of MBU’s Coalition for Racial and Social Justice, and advisor for the university’s chapter of national history honor society Phi Alpha Theta.

Her most recent scholarly research analyses the activism of Black women in Prince Edward County before and during the public school crisis of the 1950s and 60s.

“This is an exciting opportunity with many possibilities,” Tillerson-Brown said. “The Mary Baldwin College for Women is valuable as it represents the university’s historic identity as a women’s liberal arts college. I look forward to working with students, alumni, and other stakeholders to develop a distinctive curriculum with co-curricular programming that will distinguish the College for Women and transform the lives of those touched by her influence.”

