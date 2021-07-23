DNC announces investment to boost Virginia Democrats

The Democratic National Committee has announced plans to spend at least $5 million in Virginia ahead of the 2021 election to support Democrats up and down the ballot – the DNC’s biggest investment in the Commonwealth in its history.

The investment will pay for the vast majority of the Democratic Party of Virginia’s coordinated campaign and will invest in staff, tools, and programs to engage with Virginians directly and robustly to make our case to them.

As part of the $5 million contribution, the DNC will provide a mentorship program to develop coordinated campaign staff, strategic investment and guidance informed by first-class analytics for targeted voter contact, and build infrastructure by engaging the DNC’s national volunteer network and supplying organizing tools for the team on the ground.

In addition to ensuring that Virginia Democrats have the resources they need to win, this program will also allow DNC staff and resources to pilot key programming ahead of the 2022 midterms.

“The DNC is committed to making sure Virginia Democrats have the resources they need to once again win up and down the ticket in November, and to continue to deliver results for working families,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison. “These investments will allow us to make our case and reach Virginians directly all across the commonwealth. From funding staffing and training to organizing volunteer capacity and protecting the right to vote, we are leaving no stone unturned in the fight to continue to defeat out of touch Virginia Republicans who are focused on kissing the ring of Donald Trump, no matter the cost.”

“Virginia Democrats have made incredible progress over the past eight years, creating good jobs, making health care more affordable, protecting the right to vote, and taking critical steps to keep our communities safe from gun violence. And we are determined to build on that great work,” Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe said. “With this historic investment we will ensure that we protect our hard-fought progress from out-of-touch Trump Republicans like Glenn Youngkin, protect our majorities, and elect Democrats up-and-down the ticket.”