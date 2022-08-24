Virginia DMV launches new seat belt safety campaign video: It’s all about the ding
Most vehicles are equipped with an annoying little feature.
If you don’t buckle up, they’re going to ding.
And ding.
And ding and ding – until you finally put on your seat belt.
Turns out, studies show that ding is actually what motivates some folks to wear their seat belt when nothing else will do the trick.
“Vehicles have this feature and it’s annoying for a reason,” said acting DMV commissioner Linda Ford. “It dings and dings, willing you to put on your seat belt. And it might just save your life.”
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles launched a campaign having a little fun with that concept – and urging the 18 percent of Virginians who still don’t wear their seat belt to buckle up.
To view the video, visit DMV’s YouTube page. The video can also be seen on social media, streaming services and video-equipped gas station pumps across the Commonwealth.
In 2021, 334 people who weren’t wearing their seat belt were killed in crashes in Virginia.
For more highway safety information, visit dmvNOW.com/safety.