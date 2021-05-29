Divorce papers online: How to get

Divorce is an emotional and stressful time in the lives of many people. With between 40 and 50 percent of marriages ending in divorce in America, many couples are looking for easier ways through the process. Some couples are also looking for ways to save money. Therefore they are opting to end their marriages without lawyers.

Thanks to technology, getting a divorce has never been easier. Now, with a simple click of a button, you can download completed divorce documents within 2 days.

Things to consider before you get online divorce papers

Online divorce is only an option for couples who have an uncontested divorce. This means that you and your spouse agree on things like how to divide your assets, property, debts, and so forth.

This also means that if you have minor children, you agree on who gets custody and how to arrange visitation.

If you and your spouse can’t have an uncontested divorce, getting divorce papers over the internet is not for you. For complex divorce proceedings, you would need to hire an attorney. It would be in everyone’s best interests, as you wouldn’t want to regret signing something or losing a particular asset that could affect your financial wellbeing in the future.

So before you decide on using an online divorce service to get divorce papers, think carefully about whether or not you and your spouse can end things on good terms.

Where can you get online divorce papers?

There are two places where you can get these documents.

1. The state’s website

You could either get them from the state’s website and, in many cases, downloading these forms is free. It depends on which state you live in and if you have young children. Finding the right forms on the state’s website can be complicated, especially if you are not internet savvy or sure of which forms to get.

2. Online divorce services

Because some people don’t like the hassle of searching the state’s website for hours, they choose to use online divorce companies to prepare their paperwork for them. These services are easy to use and cost-effective.

A simple Google search will bring up hundreds of companies that offer divorce papers over the internet.

If you choose to use an online divorce service, it’s quite easy to get divorce papers, as these companies prepare the proper documentation for you. This means that all you need to do is file them at your local clerk’s office.

How much do divorce papers online cost?

The good news about having an online divorce company prepare your paperwork for you is that it is really affordable.

Most companies charge between $137 and $500 depending on whether or not you would also like them to file your paperwork for you.

How to choose the right online divorce service

It’s important not to choose just any online divorce company. Remember, there are many scammers out there on the internet. And you wouldn’t want to choose a company that might have outdated paperwork. This could set the entire divorce process back, making things more stressful and more expensive.

But there are things you can consider before going ahead:

1. Don’t use a fly-by-night company

Make sure the company you choose has a few years of experience in online divorce. This way, you will have the peace of mind of knowing that they have the experience to help you every step of the way.

2. Read up on reviews

Read up on different reviews and check that there are many happy clients. If there are more critical reviews than good, consider using a different company.

3. Look for 100% guarantees

Check that the online company offers up-to-date divorce documents and check that they have a 100% court approval guarantee. This also shows that the company is confident in its services.

4. Use a company that offers customer service

You could also choose a company that offers great customer service so that if you have any questions, they will be happy to help. Some companies provide 24-hour assistance, so if you have any queries, someone is there to help you every step of the way.

5. Don’t be fooled by free online divorce papers

Be wary of sites that offer free divorce papers. The paperwork might be incorrect. By filing the wrong paperwork, you could end up agreeing to something that could affect you for the rest of your life, or you might even have to start all over again from the beginning.

In conclusion

To recap, you can get divorce papers online by either using an online divorce service or from your state’s website. When it comes to getting divorce papers over the internet, you will need to make sure that your divorce is uncontested. If that’s not possible, you would need to use an attorney to help you get the best out of the proceedings for you.

When ending your marriage, you want everything to run smoothly, so follow the tips above to save yourself many sleepless nights.

