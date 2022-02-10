Deputy AG resigns after posts supporting insurrection, Trump’s Big Lie come to light

Published Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, 5:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A top deputy in the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares has resigned after the Washington Post reported on social media posts praising Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection rioters and claiming that Donald Trump had won the 2020 presidential election.

“Patriots have stormed the Capitol. No surprise,” now-former deputy attorney general Monique Miles posted to Facebook on Jan. 6, 2021, during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. “The deep state has awoken the sleeping giant. Patriots are not taking this lying down. We are awake, ready and will fight for our rights by any means necessary.”

She later edited the post to blame the violence at the Capitol on “antifa dressed as Patriots,” saying the supposed false flag operation was “Typical antifa and BLM intimidation tactics.”

“Patriots are peace loving, Antifa and BLM are not,” she added.

Wow.

Miles, who stepped down from her job today, after the Post had reported on her social-media activity, was the deputy attorney general for government operations and transactions, which gave her responsibilities that included representing the state in election-related litigation and giving legal advice to the Virginia Department of Elections and its governing body, the State Board of Elections.

Double wow.

A spokesperson for the AG’s office said the office had been unaware of the posts before the Washington Post had shared them in a report on Thursday morning.

That admission, if you find it credible, would mean that the Miyares transition team is guilty of not doing even basic vetting of its incoming staff.

The flip side is admitting that the office hired a person who trafficked in conspiracy theories and cheered the insurrection on from the sidelines to have oversight of legal issues involving elections.

“The Attorney General has been very clear — Joe Biden won the election, and he has condemned the January 6th attacks,” Miyares spokesperson Victoria LaCivita said.

Miles in an email to the Post called the revelation of the Facebook posts a “character assassination to stir up controversy” and wrote that “some liberals have their daggers out for black conservative females.”

The posts themselves were a form of self-assassination.

“These left wing violent loonies better realize that DJT is getting a second term,” she wrote in one post.

In another, she insisted that there was evidence China had interfered in the election. “That is high level national security stuff. They can’t just release this evidence in civil court without following the proper protocol,” Miles wrote.

In another, Miles wrote that the “MSM” had been compromised by the CCP, ostensibly meaning the Chinese Communist Party.

“We are at war with the CCP and those that sold our (c)ountry out to them,” Miles wrote. “Trump is here to take them down. Biden will never step his compromised self into the White House.”

And then another, from an exchange with a friend who asked whether Miles believed Trump had won the 2020 election: “Yes, it’s based on evidence of actual fraud in PA, AZ, Michigan, and other states and violations of election laws and the Constitution. You will see in the next few weeks.”

Miles, in her email to the Post, defended herself by claiming that “(h)e posts were made at a time when the news was still developing re: the facts around the election, the court cases, the Rally on the Ellipse and what happened at the capitol. That was before all the audits occurred. These posts have been taken out of context.”

To reiterate, the attorney general put this person in charge of legal issues involving elections.

This was not by accident.

She’s not out of a job because of what she wrote on the 2020 elections and the 2021 insurrection; it’s because what she wrote saw the light of day.

Story by Chris Graham