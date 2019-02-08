Democratic double feature with Susan Platt, Gene Rossi Saturday on WJFN News Talk 100.5 FM

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Two WJFN 100.5 FM hosts who each sought statewide office as Democrats in 2017 will join forces on Saturday for a two-hour broadcast to provide insight on the latest developments in the Commonwealth’s unfolding imbroglio.

Democrat Susan Platt, who hosts the “Find Your Roar” hourly interview program each Saturday from 9-10 a.m., and Democrat Gene Rossi, host of the “Gene Rossi Show” on Saturdays from noon-1 p.m., are teaming up for a special two-hour broadcast (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) this weekend to delve into the scandals that have entangled Governor Ralph Northam, Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, and Attorney General Mark Herring.

Both Platt, a former congressional staffer and political operative, and Rossi, an attorney, and former federal prosecutor, sought the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor in 2017, a nomination won by Fairfax, who went on to win the general election.

“At WJFN, our mission is to provide listeners with timely updates, behind-the-scenes details, and clear analysis about the world of Virginia politics,” said John Fredericks, an accomplished media executive who is the host and founder of the John Fredericks Radio Show, and a lead proprietor of WJFN 100.5 FM. “In the past week, Virginia has been rocked by three distinctive scandals related to race relations and sexual conduct. These are serious and sensitive subjects involving prominent public officials. Many Virginians are reeling from these revelations. In such highly charged moments, we recognize our responsibility to accurately inform our listeners as they put these events into context. From the outset, WJFN 100.5 FM has been dedicated to the idea of having diverse on-air voices to help make sense of the world around us. And this upcoming special broadcast with Susan Platt and Gene Rossi exemplifies our commitment to giving listeners the best in political insight and analysis from both sides of the aisle.”

In addition to programs hosted by Platt and Rossi, WJFN is the broadcast home of Fredericks’ program and serves as the flagship station for the expanding John Fredericks Radio Network. Fredericks’ eponymous show is simulcast from Washington, D.C., and can be heard on weekdays from 6 a.m.-10 a.m. EST.

His show is broadcast in media markets across Virginia including Richmond, Hampton Roads, Lynchburg, and Roanoke.

The John Fredericks Radio Show is also heard on stations in Washington, D.C. and Jacksonville, Fla. In addition to his radio show, Fredericks is also a regular guest on national and international television news programs. He served with his wife, Anne, as a national delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention, and was the Virginia chairman of the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign that year.

WJFN is a Richmond-area terrestrial radio station that launched in 2018. It boasts a lineup of prominent Virginia and national voices offering fresh perspectives on the news of the day, what it means for the way our government functions, and how it impacts people’s everyday lives. What makes WJFN unique is its commitment to providing an engaging, listener-oriented experience that enables audience members to directly connect in real time with the Virginia-based hosts of WJFN 100.5 FM programs. The station’s goal is to showcase voices from both sides of the political spectrum to spark lively and ultimately productive conversations.

WJFN 100.5 FM is also the broadcast home of The Fighting Joe Morrissey Show hosted by Morrissey, a colorful and sometimes controversial criminal defense attorney who previously was an elected member of the Virginia House of Delegates and Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney. Morrissey is a progressive Democrat who ran for Richmond Mayor in 2016, and who once brought a semi-automatic rifle onto the House of Delegates’ floor to make a point during a policy debate. As the name of his show suggests, Morrissey isn’t afraid to tackle tough topics or fight for the rights of those overlooked by society. Morrissey’s show airs Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-noon.

Another former state Delegate, Chris Saxman, hosts the Virginia FREE Radio program each Monday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saxman is a former educator, a successful entrepreneur who represented the Staunton area for four terms in the state House, and a keen political thinker, theorist, and strategist. In 2008, he was the Virginia Co-Chairman of U.S. Senator John McCain’s presidential campaign. Saxman currently serves as Executive Director of the Virginia Foundation for Research and Economic Education (FREE). His non-partisan show is a lively mix of politics, business, and policy talk, along with his musings on sports, barbeque, and family-friendly cable television movies for good measure.

Farmer, attorney, policy maven, and conservative activist Martha Boneta of Fauquier County is also a member of the WJFN 100.5 FM team. Formidable and friendly, Boneta is a frequent guest host on the John Fredericks Radio Show, as well as an entrepreneur, an agriculture advocate who successfully lobbied the Virginia General Assembly to change state law to protect property rights, and a sought-after speaker who has made guest appearances on Fox News and many other news stations and national media outlets. Boneta will be a recurring voice heard on WJFN 100.5 FM.

While much of the commentary on WJFN is center-right politically, the station is actively seeking exciting new voices offering conservative and progressive commentary to add to its airwaves. Just as John Fredericks, a conservative supporter of President Trump, regularly hosts both prominent Republican and Democratic guests on his program and gives people from both sides of the aisle a chance to speak, WJFN 100.5 FM is looking for people with untapped talent who have a fresh perspective on current affairs.

In addition to its Virginia-based programs, WJFN 100.5 FM will air nationally-syndicated news talk programs including the Dennis Prager Show, the Savage Nation, the Larry Elder Show, the Joe Walsh Show, and Red Eye Radio. The station also serves as the Central Virginia broadcast affiliate for Virginia Military Institute (VMI) football and basketball games.

Related

Shop Google