Del. Chris Runion brings on Chris Faraldi as legislative director

25th District Del. Chris Runion has announced the hiring of a new legislative director, Chris Faraldi.

“Chris Faraldi comes to my office and our district with a strong legislative and constituent services background,” Runion said. “With his experience ranging from Richmond, Washington, to Lynchburg, I know the 25th district will be served well.”

Faraldi is an experienced legislative professional, having served Congressman Bob Goodlatte, Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, and Del. Wendell Walker, all in various legislative and constituent-based capacities. He holds two degrees from Liberty University, including a master of arts in executive leadership from their school of business.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve the citizens of the 25th District,” Faraldi said. “Serving our Commonwealth in the General Assembly is a profound honor and I am eager to help Del. Runion advance his conservative agenda on behalf of and in service to the constituency.”

Faraldi has already begun his work with the delegate and will join Team Runion in Richmond for the upcoming legislative session.

