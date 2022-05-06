DC, Maryland, Virginia join effort to go turquoise for lung cancer awareness

The American Lung Association is turning D.C., Maryland and Virginia turquoise on Sunday to raise awareness of lung cancer and educate more people about lifesaving screening.

The Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative’s annual Turquoise Takeover celebration (May 8-14) unites America to raise critical awareness of lung cancer, the nation’s leading cancer killer.

Each year, the organization turns the nation turquoise, the signature color of LUNG FORCE. Here in DC, Maryland and Virginia, regional major landmarks and buildings are going turquoise as well as throughout the U.S. including Niagara Falls, One World Trade Center, Hoover Dam, Los Angeles City Hall, Willis Tower, the Wrigley Building and Tampa Riverwalk.

Regional illuminations (and dates of illuminations) include:

In The District: In addition to The Yards Park, Capitol Riverfront, May 8-14; Canal Park, Capitol Riverfront, (May 8-14); and 1625 Eye Street illuminations, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a proclamation designating the second week in May as Turquoise Takeover week, encouraging all residents to learn more about lung cancer, risk factors and early detection.

In Virginia: Richmond City Hall, Richmond, (May 9); and the Helmut Jahn Building at Reston Station, Reston, (May 9).

In Maryland: Baltimore City Hall, Dome, (May 9); and Government House, Annapolis, (May 9).

Baltimore City Hall, Dome, (May 9); and Government House, Annapolis, (May 9). For available illumination images, visit here(will be updated by evening of May 9th as well).

“Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in our state. In 2022 alone, it is estimated that 370 residents in the District, 4,150 in Maryland and 5,900 in Virginia will be diagnosed with lung cancer. But there is hope. The five-year survival rate – the percentage of people who are still alive five years after being diagnosed – increased by a dramatic 33% in the past ten years,” said Aleks Casper, Director of Advocacy, of the American Lung Association. “Raising awareness and funds for lung cancer is more important than ever. We encourage our community to get involved in Turquoise Takeover.”

Lung cancer screening is key to early diagnosis, and early diagnosis saves lives. Unfortunately, only 5.7 percent of those at high risk have been screened, including 4 percent in the District, 8 percent in Virginia and 6.4 percent in Maryland. This week, the Lung Association also released new creative for the groundbreaking “Saved By The Scan” campaign called A Hope Story. This new public service announcement educates people who smoke and used to smoke about the low-dose CT scan that can detect lung cancer in the early stages, when the disease is more curable.

The “Saved by the Scan” campaign is making a difference. In fact, more than 750,000 Americans have learned if they are at high risk for lung cancer through the online quiz. If you smoke or smoked, learn more about lung cancer screening at SavedByTheScan.org.

Turquoise Takeover Week was created by the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE – a national initiative uniting Americans against lung cancer in 2014. Learn other ways to get involved with Turquoise Takeover at LUNGFORCE.org/TurquoiseTakeover.

