David Schmale receives Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award to New Zealand for harmful algal blooms research

Due to the ubiquity of HABs in New Zealand and the U.S. and their increasing prevalence with rising temperatures and higher nutrient runoff, this research area addresses a compelling problem requiring a deep integration across disciplines.

Schmale will conduct research at the University of Waikato with professor Troy Baisden and members of the Lakes Ecosystem Research New Zealand group, a cross-institutional team of the country’s top lake researchers. In addition to developing and testing unmanned sampling systems for tracking HABs in freshwater lakes, he and his colleagues will create a unique unit for secondary school students to design and fabricate robots for environmental monitoring, helping them take an active part in determining what role this new technology should play in the society they will inherit.

A professor in the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences, Schmale is one of more than 800 U.S. citizens who will teach, conduct research, and/or provide expertise abroad for the 2019-20 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields.

“The proposed research will involve the creative collision of remote-sensing capabilities in the air and water and the targeted collection and analysis of water samples,” said Schmale. “This project has the potential to transform environmental monitoring and management strategies for a wide range of natural or human-managed environments, including lakes as sources of drinking water and recreational activities. Our work will enable a more timely and accurate exposure assessment in affected areas. Moreover, the education units we will offer will have a direct impact on the indigenous people who live in the region.”

