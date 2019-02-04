Daryl Fletcher offers secrets to confidence in talk at Bridgewater College

Daryl Fletcher, a relationship strategist and life coach, will speak on Six Secrets to Being More Assertive and Confident at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, in the Boitnott Room at Bridgewater College.

Fletcher’s presentation, which focuses on the role of self-image in presenting oneself, includes practical methods and spiritual insight on how to overcome challenges both professionally and personally.

He is the author of the best-selling book Disgustingly Beautiful: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly of Couples and The Cost of Poor Communication: Increase the Quality of Your Life through Effective Communication.

Based in Atlanta, Fletcher has spent more than 20 years researching human behavior and communication.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

