Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of July 12-16

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT's website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Construction of diverging diamond interchange on Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs between mile marker 103 and mile marker 107. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday to Friday.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Nelson County line to the Fluvanna County line. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit near the bridge over the James River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Driveway pipe installation between Route 641(Burnley Station Road) and the Orange County line. Alternating lane closures on Monday between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Tree trimming between Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road). Alternating lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Expect delays.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 708 (Red Hill Road) to Route 697 (Sutherland Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29-250 Bypass – Ditch cleaning from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to the Route 654 (Barracks Road) off ramp. Left lane and shoulder closures Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the railroad. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Use detour via Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), Route 600 (Watts Passage) and Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road). Anticipated completion Oct. 8.

(UPDATE) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 29/250 to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 649 (Proffit Road) – Mobilization to begin construction of a roundabout at the intersection with Route 20 (Stony Point Road). Expect alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 789 (Buck Road) – Utility work under permit from Route 810 (Crozet Avenue) to Route 788 (Railroad Avenue). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming between mile marker15 and mile marker 35. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs between mile marker 23 and mile marker 33. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday to Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Trail under bridge closed July 6-Aug. 6. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(NEW) Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Installation of construction signs from Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road) to West Main Street. Alternating lane closures between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Stafford County line to U.S. 15-29 at Opal. Mobile alternating lane closures with slow-moving vehicles between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Expect delays.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 618 (Old Catlett Road) and Route 796 (Gaskins Lane). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 Business (Remington Road) – Closed to through traffic south of Remington due to damage to the Rappahannock River bridge. Use Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) and Route 29 Business north to the town of Remington.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations below:

From (Route 744 (Lovers Lane) to Route 651 (Lees Mill Road)

From Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) to Route 687 (Opal Road)

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Utility work near Route 688 (Harts Mill Road). Eastbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 6 (East River Road) – Pipe replacement between the two intersections of Route 624 (Gravel Hill Road) east of Dixie. Road closed to through traffic beginning Monday through July 21. Use Route 624 as signed detour route.

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between the Rockingham County line and the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Pavement marking operations from Stanardsville to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 133 to mile marker 147. Expect workers near the travel lanes in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Resurfacing and pavement-marking operations from Route 693 (Montpelier Road) to the town of Orange. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning between Route 645 (Magnolia Road) and Route 664 (Buzzard Hollow Road). Alternating lane closures and flagging as equipment is entering and leaving the highway. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree trimming between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 650 (Independence Road). Sight distance improvement and brush removal; all lanes open but be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Skyline Drive east to Waterpenny Lane. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Mowing operations from the Warren County line to Route 211 (Lee Highway). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.