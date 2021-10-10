Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Oct. 11-15

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT's website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations at mile marker 124. Left lane closed Wednesday and be alert for workers on the shoulder Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and expect mobile left lane closure in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over Stockton Creek. Right lane closed in both directions between mile marker 109 and mile marker 107 from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement patching operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree trimming operations southbound from Interstate 64 to Route 745 (Poorhouse Road). Expect mobile, right lane closure Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 708 (Red Hill Road) to Interstate 64. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Bridge work over the Mechums River near Route 240 (Three Notched Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 660 (Reas Ford Road) – Inspection of bridge over the South Fork Rivanna River. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 702 (Reservoir Road) – Preparation for paving gravel section. Expect flagging operations and short duration closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Monroe Highway) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 621 (Riley Road) and Route 613 (Waterloo Road). Expect alternating westbound lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 33 to mile marker 16. Expect workers near the travel lanes in both directions Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Trail under bridge closed Oct. 11-17. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right should near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 735 (Keyser Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Buck Road. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Anticipated completion Oct. 14.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 147. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and expect mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Paving operations from mile marker 134 to mile marker 131. Expect alternating westbound lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday.

Route 22 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 208 (Courthouse Road) – Inspection of bridge over the South Anna River. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 649 (Byrd Mill Road) – Inspection of bridge over the South Anna River. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 708 (Nannie Burton Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 604 (Roundabout Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Monday during daytime hours.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Greene County line to Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations eastbound from Route 645 (South Poes Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures Monday.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations westbound between Route 729 (Richmond Road) and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect alternating westbound lane closures Monday.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 729 (Ben Venue Road) and Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road). Right lane closed in both directions Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

