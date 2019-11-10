Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Nov. 11-15

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound shoulder maintenance between from mile marker 131 to mile marker 126 and mile marker 119 and mile marker 118. Right shoulder closed Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound bridge work at mile marker 121. Left lane and shoulder closed Monday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Right shoulder closed from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Slope repairs between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop. Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anticipated completion Nov. 26.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

(UPDATE) Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour. Road expected to reopen on Nov. 12.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour starting Nov. 11. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound road work from Route 621 (Colvin Road) to Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Right lane closed Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Debris removal at bridge over Hazel River. Road closed to traffic Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour starting Nov. 11. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Eastbound shoulder work between mile marker 14 and mile marker 31. Right shoulder closed Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Westbound guardrail repairs in three locations: mile marker 28, mile marker 26 and mile marker 32. Expect shoulder closures Tuesday through Thursday.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

Expect intermittent daily lane closures.

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 6 (East River Road) – Inspection of bridge over Rivanna River near Route 656 (Bremo Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

