Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of July 22-26

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Paving operations westbound between mile marker 124 and 120. Expect nightly lane closures starting July 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between the Rivanna River bridge and the bridge over Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road). Anticipated completion Aug. 16.

(NEW) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Slope stabilization between Route 795 (Hardware Street) and Route 737 (Mountain Vista Road). Road closed to all traffic Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Follow detour.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Tree trimming operations between Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) and Route 1800 (Marshall Court). Expect delays due to alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) – Northbound resurfacing operations between the Nelson County line and Route 804 (Thackers Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Pavement investigation at Route 240 (Three Notched Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 601 (Old Garth Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1601 (Meriwether Drive) and Route 1636 (Holkham Drive). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking beginning July 24. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

(NEW) Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Debris removal at bridge about 0.1-mile from Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road). Road closed to traffic Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Cleaning of storm drains eastbound between mile marker 15 and 36. Expect delays Monday through Friday eastbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and westbound from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Guardrail repairs westbound at mile marker 22. Left lane closed Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880

(Lord Fairfax Road):

· Through early August, drivers should expect daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29. The inside left turn lane from northbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 may also be closed during the day.

· The contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pavement marking operations between Route 818 (Old Catlett Road) and Route 806 (Elk Run Road). Expect lane closures and slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming in both directions near Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Northbound lanes closed at Route 676 (Riley Road) at noon July 8 through Aug. 2. Use Route 17 north from Warrenton to Interstate 66 at Marshall, then using I-66 east to Gainesville.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey parking restrictions. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

(NEW) Various Routes – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures on the following roads on the days listed below:

· Monday: Route 1030 (Fieldstone Drive), Route 1031 (Autumn Ridge Drive), Route 1032 (Pembrooke Court), Route 1033 (Spring Meadow Lane), Route 1034 (Deer Crossing Drive), Route 1035 (Pine Ridge Court), Route 1036 (Tall Oaks Court), Route 1085 (Westview Lane), Route 1086 (West Ridge Court) and Route 1087 (Red Maple Lane)

· Tuesday and Wednesday: Route 659 (Kents Store Way)

· Wednesday: Route 665 (Grace Johnson Lane)

· Thursday through July 30: Route 601 (Venable Road)

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) – Paving operations between Route 657 (Apple Grove Road) and Route 609 (Buckner Road). Expect delays Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) – Rehabilitating bridge over White Creek. Road closed to through traffic through mid-August. Follow posted detour.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Roadside maintenance between Route 706 (Pickett Road) and Route 690 (Black Level Road). Southbound right lane closed. Use caution when traveling through work zone Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Installation of traffic devices between Route 601 (Flat Run Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect flagging operations in both directions Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (West Gordon Ave) – Roadside maintenance between Route 1021 (Faulconer Street) and the Gordonsville limits. Alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Resurfacing operations between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 671 (Village Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Vegetation control between Route 1001 (Mail Street) and the Culpeper County line. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

