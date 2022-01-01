Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 3-7

Published Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, 6:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next two weeks. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT has suspended most highway work zones for several days during the New Year’s holiday travel period. Lane closures have been lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon, Thursday, Dec. 30 to noon, Monday, Jan. 3.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect single lane closures Monday through Friday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Superload under DMV permit traveling from Interstate 64 south to Danville. Be alert for a vehicle carrying a 16-foot-wide load on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Use caution in the vicinity of the superload and escort vehicles.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29/250 Bypass – Utility work under VDOT permit from U.S. 29 Business (Emmet Street) to Hydraulic Road. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree trimming between Route 632 (Faber Road) and Route 692 (Plank Road). Mobile left lane and shoulder closures, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

(NEW) Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Installation of a new historical marker. Right northbound shoulder closure at Route 1607 (Neves Lane), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 689 (Burchs Mill Road) – Emergency repairs to the bridge over Stockton Creek. Traffic should detour around the bridge from U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to Route 824 (Patterson Mill Lane) to Route 688 (Midway Road) and back to Route 689. The bridge should reopen to traffic by Friday, Jan. 7.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 691 (Carver School Road). Expect alternating directional lane and shoulder closures Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 Eastern Bypass/Lee Highway – Utility work under VDOT permit. Mobile work zone with northbound right shoulder closures from Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) to the Prince William County line, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Grays Mill Road) to Route 676 (Riley Road). Northbound mobile work zone with right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 Business (Rectortown Road) – Alternating lane closures during concrete work in the town of Marshall between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 Business (West Main Street). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree trimming in the vicinity of Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road). Mobile alternating northbound and southbound lane and shoulder closures, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be alert for equipment and workers near the open travel lane.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming and debris cleanup. Mobile work zone with eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures between mile marker 148 and mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) to Route 621 (Seville Road). Mobile work zone southbound with right shoulder closures. Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Culvert installation between Route 671 (Village Road) and Route 628 (Clifton Road). Intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 231 (F.T. Valley Road) – Ditch cleaning operations from Route 608 (Ashby Road) to the Madison County line. Southbound lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Shoulder repairs between Route 655 (Short Road) and the Culpeper County line. Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related



