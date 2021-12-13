Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Dec. 13-17

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect westbound right lane closures between Route 1146 (Hunters Way) and FR 179 (Hansens Mountain Road) and I-64 westbound off ramp lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming. Mobile work zone with eastbound and westbound lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching. Mobile work zone with westbound right shoulder closures between mile marker 125.5 and mile marker 129, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mowing operations: Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary routes Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Be alert for shadow vehicles and mowing tractors as you approach the work area.

S. 250 (Richmond Road) from Route 616 (Black Cat Road) to the Fluvanna County line

Route 22 (Louisa Road) from U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) to the Louisa County line

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) from Route 635 (Miller School Road) to U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike)

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree removal. Work zone with southbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 1575 (Austin Drive) to Route 1570 (Northside Drive), Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) to Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Expect southbound mobile work zone with right shoulder closure Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from U.S. 250 Business to Interstate 64. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree trimming between Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road) and Nelson County line. Mobile southbound right lane and right shoulder closures, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Ditch cleaning and pothole patching. Mobile work zone with alternating directional lane closures from Route 615 (Lindsay Lane) to Route 646 (Lovers Lane), Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

(NEW) Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River. Alternating east and westbound lane closures at Route 1575 (Austin Drive), traffic controlled by flaggers, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 656 (Georgetown Road – Ditch cleaning operations. Mobile work zone with alternating northbound and southbound lane and shoulder closures between Route 1489 (Biltmore Drive) and Route 1335 (Court Place), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Be alert for workers and equipment on the highway shoulder.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Old Orange Road and Carver School Road. Expect alternating directional lane and shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 613 (Old Bridge Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Alternating east and westbound lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

U.S. 15 Eastern Bypass – Utility work under VDOT permit. Mobile work zone with southbound left shoulder closures from Warrenton town limit to U.S. 29 Business (James Madison Highway), Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) to the Prince William County line. Northbound mobile work zone with right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 Business (Rectortown Road) – Alternating lane closures during concrete work in the town of Marshall between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and FR276 (Winchester Road). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with traffic controlled by flaggers.

(NEW) Route 612 (Tacketts Mill Road – Ditch cleaning operations. Work zone with alternating lanes closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, between Route 610 (Aquia Road) and Route 639 (Cromwell Road), Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Be alert for workers and equipment on the roadway shoulder.

Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree trimming operations. Mobile work zone with eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Route 810 (Dyke Road) and FR981 (Reva Lane), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Be alert for workers and equipment on the highway shoulder.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning from Route 625 (Goose Pond Road) to the Rockingham County line. Westbound lane and shoulder closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Turn lane construction. Northbound left lane and shoulder closure Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations. Mobile work zone with eastbound alternating lane closures between mile markers 131 and 148. Expect slow moving vehicles and use caution when approaching the work zone, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for new traffic pattern in effect through the project. Follow directions through the work zone between Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) – Inspection of bridge over Crooked Run at the Culpeper County line. Alternating north and southbound lane closures, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to the Greene County line. Expect alternating directional lane closures, Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) to Route 621 (Seville Road). Mobile work zone southbound with right shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing operations: Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary routes Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for shadow vehicles and mowing tractors as you approach the work area.

Route 230 (Madison Road) from the Greene County line to U.S. 29 (South James Madison Highway)

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) from the Orange County line to the Rappahannock County line

(NEW) Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Inspection of bridge over Mulatto Run at Route 651 (Aylor Road). Alternating north and southbound lane closures, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing and vegetation control between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and Route 645 (Magnolia Road) trimming operations. Mobile work zone with westbound lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Be alert for workers and equipment on the highway shoulder.

(NEW) U.S. 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Mowing and vegetation control between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 646 (Lovers Lane). Mobile work zone with alternating lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Be alert for workers and equipment on the highway shoulder; expect delays.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Milling and pavement repairs between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and the entrance to Skyline Drive. Alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Shoulder repairs between Route 231 (FT Valley Road) and the Culpeper County line. Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

