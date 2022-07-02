Culpeper District Traffic Alert; Schedule for week of July 4-8
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
To ease travel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, July 1 until noon Tuesday, July 5.
Albemarle County
Interstate 64 – Bridge approach repairs. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes between mile marker 103 and mile marker 104, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Shoulder and ditch maintenance. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(UPDATE) Bridge deck repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:
- Interstate 64, alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes, between mile marker 129 and mile marker 131, Tuesday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Interstate 64, alternating lanes closures in the westbound lanes, between mile marker 130 and mile marker 131, Tuesday through Thursday in the westbound lanes, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Route 614 (Garth Road) between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane) with flaggers in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Route 614 (Garth Road) between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes in the following areas.
- S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive) and Route 631 (Rio Road East), Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 710 (Taylors Gap Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road), Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:
- S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.
- Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.
- S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers near the travel lanes. Follow signs through the work zone.
Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.
Route 631 (Rio Road) – Signal installation. Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 768 (Pen Park Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement, substructure repair. All lanes shut down in both directions 0.68 miles from Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and 0.53 from route 601 (Garth Road) while crews work on the bridge over Rock Bar Branch. Message boards are in place to direct traffic around the work. Project completion date is July 29, 2022.
Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas, Monday through Friday.
- S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) and Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) to Route 20 (Scottsville Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(UPDATE) Paving operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas.
- Route 656 (Georgetown Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 1472 (Old Forge Road).
- Route 654 (Barracks Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, between U.S. 250 and Huntwood Lane.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 627 (Homeland Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) and Route 640 (Docs Road) in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m
(NEW) Route 640 (Docs Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers at Route 626 (Korea Road) in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 35, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:
- Interstate 66 in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Route 55 (East main Street) in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Zulla Road), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(NEW) U.S. 15 (Lee Highway — Soil Borings. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas.
- S. 15 (Lee Highway) at Route 600 (Beverleys Mill Road) in the southbound lanes.
- Route 600 (Beverleys Mill Road) at U.S. 15 (Lee Highway) in the eastbound lanes.
U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures, in the southbound lanes, between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date Nov., 2022.
(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.
(NEW) Route 603 (Greenwich Road) – Pipe installation. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 234 (Dumfries Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
(NEW) Route 709 (John Mosby Highway) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec., 2022.
Louisa County
(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
