Craig Karges, the ‘Extraordinist,’ brings his mind-blowing show to the Wayne Theatre

Published Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, 9:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Craig Karges reads minds, levitates tables and bends metal. His show, “Experience the Extraordinary,” combines the art of magic with the science of psychology and the power of intuition to create the impression that nothing is impossible.

Karges will be at The Wayne Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

The “Extraordinist” has made more than 40 national television appearances. You’ve seen him on “The Tonight Show” as well as CNN, Fox News Channel, CNBC, Lifetime and E! Karges has starred in two one-hour television specials. Performance, the international touring talent weekly, named Karges’ touring show one of the top five variety/family shows in North America. The list also included illusionist David Copperfield and Disney on Ice.

While Karges acknowledges that he is an entertainer, and showmanship plays a role in what he does, he insists that he does not prearrange anything with members of the audience. Skeptical? The extraordinist offers $100,000, payable to charity, if anyone can prove he uses stooges or confederates from the audience to accomplish his demonstrations.

“My goal is to entertain through the creation of mystery and open minds to unlimited possibilities. I try to make my audiences feel they are a part of something they have never experienced before and hopefully will never forget,” Karges said.

Tickets for Craig Karges’ show on Jan. 22 can be purchased online at waynetheatre.org.

Tickets are on sale now priced at $15 for students and $25 for adults. The show starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Related



