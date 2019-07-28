Covington: Traffic delays July 29-Aug. 2 on Durant Road

Motorists using Durant Road in the city of Covington can expect traffic delays Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2, as contractors finish roadway and sidewalk construction.

Flaggers will control traffic on Durant Road between Byrd Avenue and Thacker Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Congestion is expected to be most significant July 29-30 at the Durant Road/Thacker Avenue intersection due to paving operations.

The Durant Road project includes a new sidewalk with safety fence to improve pedestrian access between the Rayon Terrace neighborhood and shopping areas on Thacker Avenue. Other improvements include a new stormwater drainage system and new water and sanitary-sewer lines. The project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2019. All work is weather permitting.

For additional information about the Durant Road project, visit the VDOT Project Page at: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/covington_-_durant_road_improvements.asp

