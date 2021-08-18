COVID vax levels low, case numbers high in Augusta County

The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Augusta County is lagging significantly behind state numbers. Shouldn’t be a surprise that the COVID case rate in the county is almost double the state average.

The seven-day average of new COVID cases in Augusta County is 37, for a rate of 49.4 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.

Statewide, the seven-day average is 2,190, for a rate of 25.7 per 100,000 residents.

VDH says 74.4 percent of adults statewide have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, compared to 59.6 percent of adults in Augusta County, with 66.4 percent of adults statewide fully vaccinated, compared to 55.5 percent in the county.

Is this discrepancy in vaccination levels at the root of the divergence in case numbers?

Well, Staunton and Waynesboro are closer to the state averages in vaccinations – Staunton at 69.8 percent with one shot, 64.2 percent fully vaxxed, Waynesboro at 68.0 percent with one shot, and 62.2 percent fully vaxxed – and the case numbers are within the state numbers.

Staunton’s seven-day average of new cases is 6, for a 23.5/100K rate; Waynesboro’s seven-day average is 4.9, for a 21.5/100K rate.

And on the other side of the Blue Ridge, Albemarle County – with 79.9 percent of adults having at least one shot, and 73.4 percent fully vaccinated – has a seven-day case average of 15.6, 14.3/100K; and Charlottesville – with 68.3 percent of adults with at least one shot, and 62.0 percent fully vaxxed – is at a seven-day case average of 9, 18.1/100K.

This is a quick snapshot, but the point is, there’s work to do.

Story by Chris Graham