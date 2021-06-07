Counting Crows coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater on Oct. 2

Fresh off the release of their first album in nearly seven years, “Butter Miracle, Suite One,” the legendary Counting Crows today announced the dates for their highly anticipated return to the road with the “Butter Miracle” tour.

Kicking off Aug. 7 at the Hard Rock Atlantic City, the 32-date run includes a stop on Oct. 2 at Altria Theater in Richmond, with openers Frank Turner, Seán Barna and Matt Sucich.

The “Butter Miracle” tour announcement comes days after the release of the four-track, 19-minute suite available now worldwide.

A Counting Crows artist presale and VIP package sales for the tour begin Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. local time and tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

VIP packages include exclusive merchandise and access to a special soundcheck experience.

Visit www.CountingCrows.com for all of the details.

