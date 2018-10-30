Connolly sends Constitution to POTUS to explain birthright citizenship

Today, Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Vice Ranking Member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, sent a message, along with a copy of the U.S. Constitution, to President Trump in response to his unconstitutional proposal to end birthright citizenship.

Mr President, your new EO ending citizenship for children born in the US is patently unconstitutional. I am sending you a copy of the Constitution. Knowing your aversion to reading I have highlighted the 14th amdt for your convenience. We abide by this sacred text in America. pic.twitter.com/Tm6jL33OVX — Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) October 30, 2018

