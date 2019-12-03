Community Foundation to award $1 million-plus in 2020

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge is set to commit $1 million-plus to grants, scholarships, and awards in 2020.

The Foundation is presently accepting applications and nominations for each of these programs. Since 1992, the Foundation has already given away over $13 million to enhance the quality of life in the community.

Dawbarn Education Awards

The Foundation presents its Dawbarn Education Awards to 10 individuals each year who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the education of our youth in the Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County public schools. Over the course of the 25-year history of this program, the Foundation has presented over $1.7 million to 247 Award recipients. If you know someone in our community who goes above and beyond to support the education of our youth, please nominate them by Dec. 16, 2019.

Youth Philanthropy Council Grant

The Foundation established its Youth Philanthropy Council serving Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County in 2008 to provide opportunities for local teens to practice community leadership and address issues faced by their peers. The Council will direct $25,000 in grants during 2020 to support access to consistent counseling and mentorship for at-risk-youth and young victims of trauma. Grant applications are due Jan. 6, 2020.

The Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council in Highland County will also announce shortly the availability of $10,000 in grants for organizations addressing the community needs of Highland County.

Community Grants

Through its Community Grants Program, the Foundation will present over $350,000 in grants to many nonprofit organizations working to address a wide range of community needs in Staunton, Waynesboro, and the counties of Augusta, Highland, and Nelson. Grant applications are due Jan. 20, 2020.

Scholarships

The Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from graduating high school seniors and adults seeking new skills and higher education. While the qualifications for each of the Foundation’s many scholarship are unique, they all serve to help individuals achieve their personal aspirations. Scholarship applications are due Feb. 24, 2020.

The Foundation also accepts nominations for individuals of all ages to receive assistance from its Scholarship to Change Lives. If you know someone who needs access to a special education program that holds the potential to change that person’s life greatly, the Foundation has a very simply online nomination form for you to complete.

Recipients of the Scholarship to Change Lives have included a two-year old child in need of a special pre-school program, a high school student accepted into a prestigious national summer program, and an adult mother pursuing her undergraduate degree to improve the prospects for her family. The Foundation accepts nominations year-round.

Questions?

Information on applying to any of the Foundation’s grant or scholarship programs, or nominating someone for a Dawbarn Education Award or the Scholarship to Change Lives, are available at www.cfcbr.org.

The Foundation’s staff is also available at 540-213-2150 to answer questions and provide guidance.

The Community Foundation is able to consistently provide grants, scholarships, and awards thanks to the many charitable funds created by individual community members, companies, and organizations.

All members of the community have the ability to create or add to a fund. The Foundation’s growing number of funds, of which they presently administer over 120, range widely in size and purpose.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Community Foundation or how to establish or add to a fund should contact the staff at 540-213-2150 or visit them at 117 S. Lewis Street in Staunton.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge enriches the quality of life in our community by responding to needs and inspiring philanthropy. The Foundation serves the independent cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as the counties of Augusta, Highland, and Nelson. As one of the largest philanthropic institutions in the Central Blue Ridge, the Foundation is committed to careful stewardship of and thoughtful investment in our region’s future.

