Commonwealth Transportation Board finalizes budget, six-year plan

The Commonwealth Transportation Board yesterday approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budgets for the Commonwealth Transportation Fund, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the FY 2022-2027 Six-Year Improvement Program, which allocates $24 billion to highway, rail and public transportation over the next six years.

The Commonwealth Transportation Fund Budget distributes funding for allocation to Highways, Rail, Transit, Ports, Aviation, Space Flight and the Department of Motor Vehicles. This distribution methodology was put into place with Chapter 1230 (2020 Acts of Assembly), the Governor’s Omnibus Transportation Legislation, which recognizes the Commonwealth’s financial commitment to a multimodal transportation system. The recommended Fiscal Year 2022 allocations include $47.8 million for the Port Trust Fund, $26.7 million for Aviation, $16.6 million for the Space Flight Fund and $19.7 million for the Department of Motor Vehicles (for the administration of taxes and fees).

“The budgets and six-year program approved will advance our Commonwealth’s commitment to improving and maintaining infrastructure through the most critically needed projects,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “The range of projects included will allow us to build and sustain economic opportunity for all Virginians.”

VDOT’s approved $17.2 billion Highway Construction Program provides funding to 3,700 projects and is supported by $4.1 billion in funding provided by others. It also includes funding for the new Interstate Operations and Enhancement Program ($0.8 billion), the new Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program ($0.5 billion), and the new Special Structure funding program ($0.5 billion). The SMART SCALE prioritization program has $1.3 billion dedicated for round four.

DRPT’s SYIP approved $5.8 billion in allocations for rail and public transportation projects, including $4.2 billion for transit and transportation demand management initiatives and $1.6 billion for rail planning and preservation.

In this month’s meeting, the CTB also approved three contracts totaling $25.8 million.

A contract totaling $14.1 million was awarded to Shirley Contracting Company LLC, to incorporate operational and safety improvements along Interstate 395, Boundary Channel Drive, and Long Bridge Drive in Arlington County, in the Northern Virginia District. The project will reduce Boundary Channel Drive from four lanes to two lanes, and add two roundabouts. Additionally, the project will construct a sidewalk along eastbound Boundary Channel Drive and a shared-use path along the westbound side, connecting to the Mount Vernon Trail. Completion is expected in fall 2023.

A contract totaling $6.3 million was awarded to Shirley Contracting Company LLC, to improve safety and connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians in the vicinity of Route 123 (Dolley Madison Boulevard) and the Interstate 495 interchange in the Tysons area of Fairfax County, in the Northern Virginia District. The project also includes the construction of a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-495. Completion is expected by summer 2022.

A contract totaling $5.4 million was awarded to Allan Myers VA Inc. of Glen Allen, to pave an eight-mile segment of Interstate 295 south between Interstate 95 (mile marker 0) and mile marker 8 in Prince George County, in the Richmond District. Completion is expected by the end of 2021.

Appointed by the governor, the 17-member CTB establishes the administrative policies and approves funding allocation for Virginia’s transportation system.

For more information on CTB meeting times and locations: www.ctb.virginia.gov/public_meetings/schedule_overview/default.asp