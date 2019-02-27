Colonial Farm Credit continues support of VSU Small Farm Outreach Program

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

As the Small Farm Outreach Program at Virginia State University expands its outreach to 74 counties, a $7,500 donation from Colonial Farm Credit will help SFOP achieve its goal of providing programs and services that assist the state’s small, socially disadvantaged and veteran beginning farmers and ranchers.

“VSU has made a real name for itself by producing programs that provide vital information to these groups. As the need for small and beginning farm support programs continues to grow, Colonial Farm Credit was fortunate that it could increase its donation this year to assist with VSU’s efforts,” said Paul Franklin, CEO of Colonial Farm Credit.

“We’re grateful that Colonial Farm Credit is continuing its generous support to the Small Farm Outreach Program in 2019,” said SFOP Director William Crutchfield. “Contributions such as this, along with the additional support Colonial Farm Credit provides throughout the year, go a long way to helping us strengthen our educational offerings, outreach and services that help Virginia’s small farmers.”

One of Colonial Farm Credit’s missions is to serve young, beginning and small farmers. And because the SFOP serves so many of these farmers in the community, Franklin said, “We are very pleased to partner with VSU to give farmers in our area more resources to be successful.”

The Small Farm Outreach Program, part of Virginia Cooperative Extension at VSU, aims to encourage and assist limited-resource, socially disadvantaged and military veteran farmers and ranchers to own, maintain and operate farms and ranches independently, to participate in agricultural programs and to improve their overall farm management skills. The SFOP provides outreach and assistance activities in production management, financial management, marketing, available USDA farm programs and other areas to increase farm profitability and promote sustainability. It has recently added an additional 10 counties, bringing the total it serves to 74. It has also hired additional agriculture management agents and offers public events across the state. For more information, visit https://www.ext.vsu.edu/small-farm-outreach-program/.

Extension is a joint program of Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and state and local governments. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law.

An equal opportunity/ affirmative action employer. Issued in furtherance of Cooperative Extension work, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Virginia State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture cooperating. Edwin J. Jones, Director, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg; M. Ray McKinnie, Administrator, 1890 Extension Program, Virginia State University, Petersburg.

Related Content

Shop Google