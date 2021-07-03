Cline to hold Virtual Service Academy Day

Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA-06) will host a Virtual Service Academy Day on Thursday, July 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event will be held via Microsoft Teams.

Students and their parents will be provided information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. Representatives from the various service academies are expected to be present on the video-call to answer questions.

The United States Military Academy at West Point

The United States Naval Academy at Annapolis

The United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs

The United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point

“Attending one of our Nation’s Service Academies is a great honor and a tremendous opportunity for Sixth District students,” Cline said. “While Academy Days are usually held in person, this first event of the year will be held online to accommodate interested students throughout the entire Sixth District. Stay tuned for updates on additional in-person regional Service Academy Days in the near future.”

An academy appointment is highly competitive, where each academy selects nominees based on moral character, scholastic achievement, physical fitness, leadership, and college admission test scores. The earlier a student begins preparation, the more competitive that student will be in the process.

To sign up for this event, visit Eventbrite here. Once your registration is submitted, a member of Congressman Cline’s staff will provide details on how to join the video-call.

Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.