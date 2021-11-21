Climate, energy news roundup

Here’s CAAV’s November 2021 roundup. Find it and past and future monthlies here. Read our monthly summary of Virginia Energy and Environmental news that the Harrisonburg Citizen publishes on its Perspectives page.

This edition offers articles and perspectives from sources and voices other than “mainstream media”. So, no articles from the New York Times, Washington Post, and The Guardian! It’s not that they didn’t produce volumes of good reporting and opinions, especially about COP26. But we’ll learn about COP26, Eco Right views, and our usual subjects from a plethora of other entities who take these subjects very seriously.

COP26

Many, many articles about this much anticipated but arguably so far disappointing UN conference being held in Glasgow Scotland. Here’s a potpourri covering some of the many aspects:

The Eco Right

There are a number of groups and individuals—self‑described conservatives—who acknowledge the need for climate action. Here is a sampling of some recent articles and links:

Internationally

A UK company developed a new prototype for EV buses that will be cheaper than diesel-powered ones.

“Weslee Andrews, entrepreneur and philanthropist …, recently announced an exciting new endeavor of the launch of a micro-electric car modelwithin the Europe and UK areas.”

“In major shift, IEA World Energy Outlook mainstreams 1.5°C pathway, showing need to end oil, gas, and coal expansion.” IEA is the International Energy Agency. The same outlet, Oil Change International also produced this report: “New Report: Emissions from Proposed U.S. Fossil Fuel Projects Equivalent to Doubling U.S. Coal Plants if Biden Approves Construction.”

This working paper by the International Monetary Fund is wonky, but the conclusion is clear: The world is “Still Not Getting Energy Prices Right.”

Nationally

Texas

A Texas paper offered suggestions for actions by individuals.

Another said there may be a market for biofuels.

Louisiana

Carolinas

Florida/Georgia

West Virginia/Appalachia/Ohio River Valley

WV Public Radiosaid coal’s recent rebound may not last.

A WV coal plant’s intent to remain operating could benefit one of its Senators.

The Charleston Gazette‑Mail ran a story, “West Virginia at risk for greater climate change costs with Manchin holding out on spending plan.”

The Black Appalachian Coalition wants to ensure black voices are heard on energy and other issues.

A recent reportby “regional and national clean energy advocacy groups … makes the case that fully remediating coal ash disposal sites would create more jobs and protect communities as more coal plants close in the region….”

New York

Sierra Club applauded the decision to deny permits for two fracked gas plants.

Tennessee

Activists said no to coal ash being put in Memphis’ landfill.

Ideas, Events, Entertainment and Information

Happy Thanksgiving from CAAV and Joy Loving, CAAV Steering Committee

