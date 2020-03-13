City of Waynesboro responds to coronavirus

The City of Waynesboro government is monitoring the rapidly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and is initiating a variety of response measures.

The city is activating Continuity of Operation (COOP) procedures to ensure the consistent delivery of essential government services and, hopefully, reduce the spread of infection. COOP procedures take steps to protect frontline employees, identify essential services, define key personnel necessary to deliver such services, orders of succession and potential staff redundancy available to backfill positions as needed.

Notable elements of the plans include:

Providing personal protective equipment to first responders and other public safety personnel as appropriate;

Initiating off-site working and telecommuting

Cancelling events, programs and other gatherings held by the City

Resorting to alternate forms of communication in lieu of face-to-face meetings

Restricting travel for City business

The public can rest assured that the City of Waynesboro will continue to deliver the vital services upon which it depends notably police, fire and emergency medical services, basic infrastructure and sanitation. At the same time abundant caution is urged relative to face-to-face interaction and accordingly, events and meetings may be postponed or cancelled. Some public facilities could be closed.

Services that can typically be accessed in person may only be available electronically or by telephone.

If you would like more information regarding the coronavirus, its threat and how to best protect yourself you may refer to the following reliable sources:

Virginia Department of Health Coronavirus info www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Coronavirus info www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

The Virginia Department of Health has established a call center for questions related to COVID-19, 877-ASK-VDH3 (or 877-275-8343). You can also call the local office of the Virginia Department of Health at 540-332-7830.

