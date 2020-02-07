City of Staunton: Get your taxes prepared for free

Published Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

If your household income is $56,000 or less, you may be eligible to receive free tax preparation assistance to file your federal and state income tax returns.

The Valley Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) is offering free tax prep assistance at four locations in the Valley Feb. 4 through April 14.

IRS-certified volunteers will be available at Booker T. Washington Community Center in Staunton, Rosenwald Community Center in Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft High School and the United Way of Greater Augusta in Fishersville to prepare returns. Although walk-ins and drop-offs are accepted, the group encourages participants to make an appointment by calling 540.221.1654 or email kendall.badgett.unitedway@ gmail.com.

You are encouraged to bring the following documents with you regardless of dropping off your items or scheduling an appointment:

Photo ID, Social Security Card and birthdates of taxpayers and dependents

All tax forms received from employers, banks, etc. (W2s, 1099s, etc.)

Supporting documents for all other income, expenses, deduction or credits

VITA receives funding through a grant from the IRS, the Virginia CASH Campaign and CAPSAW.

The deadline for filing a 2019 federal income tax return is April 15. State income tax returns should be filed by May 1. The IRS recommends filing taxes online as well as signing up for direct deposit to get tax refunds faster.

Other Tax Preparation Assistance

Free assistance for filing state income tax returns is available to residents of the City of Staunton at the Commissioner of Revenue’s office on the first floor of City Hall. No appointment is necessary, and there are no income requirements. Just bring your federal tax return and your W-2 forms. Get more info.

Related