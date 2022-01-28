City Assessor’s Office completes 2022 reassessment for Charlottesville

The City Assessor’s Office has completed the 2022 Charlottesville reassessment.

Of the 15,164 taxable properties, residential parcels increased by an average of 11.69 percent. Commercial properties (including apartments, retail, office, industrial, vacant land) increased by an average of 2.79 percent. When residential, commercial, new construction are averaged together, taxable properties in the City increased by 10.77 percent in 2022.

2022 reassessment highlights

Residential properties

Assessments for existing residential property increased in value by 11.69 percent

95.85 percent of residential assessments increased in value, 1.37 percent decreased, and 2.77 percent did not change

Commercial properties

Assessments for existing commercial property increased in value by 2.79 percent

72.05 percent of commercial assessments increased in value, 7.07 percent decreased, and 20.88 percent did not change

Combined existing residential and commercial property increased in value by 7.94 percent. New construction value included for 2022 is 2.86 percent. When new construction and reclassifications are added to the value of the existing property, the total value of property in the City increased by 10.77 percent

Reassessment notices will be mailed tomorrow. General FAQ’s about the City Assessor’s Office and assessment process can be found at www.charlottesville.gov/assessor.

The City Assessor’s Office can be contacted at 434-970-3136, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note: The City Assessor’s Office remains closed due to COVID-19.