Charlottesville teen dies in weekend Fluvanna County crash
Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 53, west of Merry Oaks Lane, at 12:32 a.m. on Saturday.
A 2007 Mazda 5 was traveling west on Route 53 when it crossed the centerline, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
A 17-year-old male passenger from Charlottesville was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver, Mary J. Gsell, 21 of Palmyra was uninjured in the crash.
Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.