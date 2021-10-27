Charlottesville teen dies in weekend Fluvanna County crash

Published Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, 10:48 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 53, west of Merry Oaks Lane, at 12:32 a.m. on Saturday.

A 2007 Mazda 5 was traveling west on Route 53 when it crossed the centerline, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.

A 17-year-old male passenger from Charlottesville was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, Mary J. Gsell, 21 of Palmyra was uninjured in the crash.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Related



