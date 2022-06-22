Charlottesville Skate Park reaches fundraising goal for lights

The Charlottesville Parks & Recreation launched a collaborative effort for funding for skate park lighting – and have now reached their fundraising goal.

Since opening in 2019, there has not been lighting at the skate park due to lack of funds.

Funding for skate park lighting was achieved by a collaborative effort by the Charlottesville Skate Park advisory committee, Bama Works Fund, Perry Foundation, Rock The Lights Campaign by Duane Brown, Upper-level Screen Printing, Freestyle, Hatcher Consulting and an anonymous local foundation.

“You made this announcement a reality through four years of fundraising, matching grants, events, and personal asks to friends, co-workers, family, and all who donated,” said Matt Moffett, the supervisor of the skate park. “Thank you.”

Finishing the skate park’s original plan of having lights will allow the City of Charlottesville to extend the hours of the skate park. Once the lights are installed and operable, the park will be open until 10 p.m. year round.

The projected start date was June 21. The LED lights should be installed by mid-September. The lights were chosen for their low-light pollution, energy use, heat emission and longevity.