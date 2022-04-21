Charlottesville Reading Series announces performers for June event

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host a reading and musical performance on Friday, June 17, from 7-8 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop.

The in-person event will feature a reading by writer Cade Wiberg, as well as original music by Brady Earnhart and Luke Kibler. The event is free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

Born and raised in Northern Virginia, Cade Wiberg has written creative nonfiction for over a decade. He is a JMU graduate with a passion for film, music, and television. In his spare time, Cade enjoys playing guitar, songwriting, and hosting Rock Band/Karaoke nights at local breweries in his hometown of Charlottesville. My Life According to Rock Band: Or Fifty-Eight Short Stories About Life, Love, and the Greatest Video Game Ever Made is his first book.

Originally from South Florida, Brady Earnhart has lived in Virginia most of his life, studying and teaching English and making music. From 2015 to 2019, his monthly showcase, Uncovered, featured a long line of Charlottesville’s finest songwriters. He has been singing and playing with Luke Kibler for the past four years and is currently recording his fifth album. For more information, visit bradyearnhart.com.

Luke Kibler hails from Atlanta, and he’s been in Charlottesville for four years. Besides playing and writing songs, he’s pursuing a career as an electrician and has a cat named Rye.

