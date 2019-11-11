Charlottesville Reading Series announces artists for November event

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host a reading and performance on Friday, Nov. 15, from 7-8 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop.

The event will feature a reading by fiction writer Amber Sparks and a musical performance by Nan Macmillan. The event is free to attend.

Amber Sparks is the author of several short story collections, including The Unfinished World and Other Stories, and the upcoming I Do Not Forgive You (Liveright, 2020). Her essays and fiction can be found widely in print and online, in places like The Paris Review, NYMag, Granta, and Tin House.

The Charlottesville-based songwriter Nan Macmillan pushes at the borders of Americana, folk and indie rock with a timeless ease. She studied music and poetry writing at the University of Virginia, and went on to get her masters in music performance and production at Berklee College of Music in Valencia, Spain. She’s deeply rooted in her local music scene, hosting, performing, and collaborating in shows around town. Nan has been working with producer and friend Jay Foote on her debut EP, August and the In-Between, which is set to be released in late 2019. She plays from the heart, and her songs serve as reminders to listen, to feel, and to express with vivid color.

