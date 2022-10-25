Menu
Charlottesville: Police identify victim in early Sunday-morning shooting downtown
News

Charlottesville: Police identify victim in early Sunday-morning shooting downtown

Chris Graham
Last updated:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville Police have ID’d the victim in an early Sunday-morning shooting on West Main Street downtown.

Devonn J. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 1 a.m. incident that started as an altercation in an unnamed bar.

Two female bystanders were struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both are in stable condition and recovering at UVA Medical Center.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Detective Sgt. Ron Stayments at (434) 970-3939 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000. Community engagement is vital in addressing and preventing future acts of violence.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

