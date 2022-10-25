Charlottesville: Police identify victim in early Sunday-morning shooting downtown

Charlottesville Police have ID’d the victim in an early Sunday-morning shooting on West Main Street downtown.

Devonn J. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 1 a.m. incident that started as an altercation in an unnamed bar.

Two female bystanders were struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both are in stable condition and recovering at UVA Medical Center.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Detective Sgt. Ron Stayments at (434) 970-3939 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000. Community engagement is vital in addressing and preventing future acts of violence.