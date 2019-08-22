Charlottesville PBS Station to host open house

The local public media company long-known as the Community Idea Stations has changed its name to VPM. To help celebrate the launch of this new brand, local PBS fans of all ages are invited to a special open house at VPM’s Downtown Mall location in Charlottesville on Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are pleased with the positive response we’ve been receiving so far regarding our name change and excited to share the ‘VPM Experience’ with visitors to our open house event on Sept. 6,” said Terri Allard, VPM’s Charlottesville Community Engagement Manager and host of the VPM television program “Charlottesville Inside-Out.” “We’ll have hands-on activities for children, great raffle drawings with prizes for all ages and fun VPM giveaway items. And, of course, who doesn’t love a good photo op in front of a green screen?”

The open house, which will coincide with the day’s First Friday festivities, will be held in the VPM office on the Downtown Mall located at 225 E. Main St., and in tents along 3rd St. The event is free and open to the public.

Information about this and future VPM events in the Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, and Richmond viewing areas may be found at vpm.org/events. Follow VPM on social media @myVPM.

